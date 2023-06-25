MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,323 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $59.48 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

