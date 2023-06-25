MGO Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,141 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.