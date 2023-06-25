Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $453.32 million and $10.93 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,045,980,173 coins and its circulating supply is 922,797,152 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,045,650,412.8400393 with 922,274,559.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.48333264 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $12,975,594.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

