Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.71 million, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,537,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 166,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.