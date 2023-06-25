Mizuho Trims UGI (NYSE:UGI) Target Price to $33.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UGI has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -51.19%.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 3,611.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

