Moffett Nathanson Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Market Perform

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:W opened at $57.34 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,433 shares of company stock worth $2,572,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3,259.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after purchasing an additional 961,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 403,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $13,642,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.