Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

