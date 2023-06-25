Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $308.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $337.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.17. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

