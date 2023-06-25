Morgan Stanley Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.47.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

