Morgan Stanley Raises Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to $153.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.83.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.