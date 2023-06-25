Morgan Stanley Raises Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target to $153.00

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.83.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

