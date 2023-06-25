MXC (MXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.75 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. MXC has a total market capitalization of $70.75 million and $1.79 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Token Profile

MXC (MXC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 tokens. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org.

MXC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.01369634 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,754,341.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

