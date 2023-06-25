Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head to Head Analysis

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and SolarEdge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies $3.11 billion 4.41 $93.78 million $3.40 71.66

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Natcore Technology has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Natcore Technology and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarEdge Technologies 0 5 14 0 2.74

SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $374.26, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A SolarEdge Technologies 5.86% 14.49% 7.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, and lithium-ion cells and batteries, as well as virtual power plants. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

