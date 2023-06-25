National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The firm had revenue of C$138.49 million for the quarter.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.