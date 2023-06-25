Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 12% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $43,961.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00126704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00048060 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,423,628 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

