Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $40,874.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126262 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031059 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014380 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,424,576 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

