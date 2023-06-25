NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,550.80

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPEGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,550.80 ($19.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,534 ($19.63). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,534 ($19.63), with a volume of 59,632 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,570.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of £717.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.73 and a beta of 0.81.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,247.31%.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Trudi Clark purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($25,370.83). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

