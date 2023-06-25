NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,550.80

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,550.80 ($19.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,534 ($19.63). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,534 ($19.63), with a volume of 59,632 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,570.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of £717.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.73 and a beta of 0.81.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,247.31%.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Trudi Clark purchased 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($25,370.83). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

