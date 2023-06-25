NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,550.80

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,550.80 ($19.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,534 ($19.63). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,534 ($19.63), with a volume of 59,632 shares trading hands.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,550.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,570.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of £717.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -824.73 and a beta of 0.81.
NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,247.31%.
Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than NB Private Equity Partners
Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.