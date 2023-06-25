Nervos Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.80 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $124.26 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,802,458,675 coins and its circulating supply is 41,217,617,014 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

