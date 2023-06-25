Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$11.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.94.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.02 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.76.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

