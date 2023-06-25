Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $235.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.87. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a one year low of $195.28 and a one year high of $251.26.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

