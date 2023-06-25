Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.9 %

NOC stock opened at $454.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.79 and a 200 day moving average of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

