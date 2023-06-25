NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

