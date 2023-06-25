NULS One Day Volume Hits $7.28 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,752,581 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars.

