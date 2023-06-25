Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $10.33. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 12,572 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

