Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as low as $10.33. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 12,572 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
