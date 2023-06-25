O Connor Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 148,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,964,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,859,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 801,180 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 601,650 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,771,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.24 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

