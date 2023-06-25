O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

