O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,311 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

