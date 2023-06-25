O Connor Financial Group LLC Invests $1.35 Million in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP)

O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned 1.27% of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OACP opened at $22.72 on Friday. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

