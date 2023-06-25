O Connor Financial Group LLC Invests $597,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

