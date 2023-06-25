O Connor Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up 0.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

