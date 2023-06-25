O Connor Financial Group LLC Takes $6.12 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $190.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

