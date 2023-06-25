Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. Equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summer Road LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

