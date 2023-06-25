OMG Network Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $104.74 million and $186.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

