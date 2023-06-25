ONUS (ONUS) One Day Volume Reaches $73.56

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, ONUS has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and $73.56 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 0.92587875 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $73.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

