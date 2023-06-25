Orchid One Day Volume Tops $1.19 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $51.61 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,526.41 or 1.00019513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05429279 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,790,656.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

