Oxen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $158,334.14 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $158,334.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,616.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00288122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.00624962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00525856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00060189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,626,781 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

