Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $14.03 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.



