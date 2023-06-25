Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $998.15 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $998.15 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006707 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

