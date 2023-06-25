PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.