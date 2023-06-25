PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $45.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after buying an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 684.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

