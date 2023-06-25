Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.35.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $579,542. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,603,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,222,000 after buying an additional 2,684,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after buying an additional 1,685,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

