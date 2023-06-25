Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,815 shares of company stock worth $145,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and retail. The company was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

