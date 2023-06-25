Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of FENG stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

