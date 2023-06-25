Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $16.85 Average PT from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Barclays cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,820,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.