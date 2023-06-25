PotCoin Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 150.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 122.5% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $753,267.27 and $0.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00287278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,358,636 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

