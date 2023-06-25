PotCoin Trading 15% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 192.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $882,228.88 and approximately $0.76 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00288628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017402 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,358,636 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.