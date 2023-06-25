Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 763 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,258,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,153,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 157,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BAC opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

