Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,623.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,644.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,459.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.