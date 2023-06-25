Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

