Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,579 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 3.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.