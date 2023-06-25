Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day moving average is $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.14.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

